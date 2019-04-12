Zelensky, Poroshenko discuss debates in phone call aired by 1+1 TV channel

Ukrainian presidential candidates, Volodymyr Zelensky and Petro Poroshenko, have argued about election debates in a phone call aired by the Pravo na Vladu program of the television channel 1+1.

Poroshenko invited Zelensky to the channel's studio. Zelensky called the studio and said he was visiting France at the moment, and Poroshenko was aware of that.

"Petro Oleksiyovych is perfectly aware that I am visiting Paris, France, considering that fine cars of the Ukrainian Security Service have escorted me to the airport. I am meeting with the French president at 3 p.m. tomorrow [on April 12]. So, Mr. Poroshenko knows that I am not in Kyiv, and I am surprised that the esteemed presidential candidate [Petro Oleksiyovych] is inviting me to the 1+1 studio," Zelensky said.

Zelensky reminded the audience that he had invited Poroshenko to attend election debates at the Olympiyskiy Stadium on April 19. "He [Poroshenko] said he was okay with the stadium and accepted the terms. I would like to be called Volodymyr Oleksandrovych or Volodymyr, instead of 'scum', 'addict', etc. Let's say this is still being done, but that's alright, we are ordinary people and do not mind. I am happy to invite [Poroshenko] to the April 19 debates at the Olympiyskiy Stadium," he said.

Poroshenko said he had no interest in Zelensky's travels, and the opponents started talking simultaneously and interrupting each other.

Then, Poroshenko said the Zelensky team was told on Thursday that "it is still possible to hold the debates" on April 14 and he would be waiting for Zelensky at the Olympiyskiy Stadium.

"First of all, no one will be telling our team to do anything. I am finished: [we will meet] at the Olympiyskiy Stadium on the 19th. That's all, goodbye," Zelensky said and ended the call.