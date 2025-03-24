Red lines that Ukraine cannot cross during negotiations must be made public – Poroshenko

Photo: https://eurosolidarity.org/2025

Directives for negotiations on establishing a ceasefire regime must include outlined red lines and they must be declared publicly, believes leader of the European Solidarity party Petro Poroshenko.

"It [the negotiating team from Ukraine]... must have directives. And we must publicly know the boundaries of these restrictions," Poroshenko said in an interview with journalist Vitaliy Portnykov on the Espresso TV channel.

Poroshenko named five positions on which there can be no compromises.

"First, we will not agree to changes in state sovereignty and national identification. We will not become a colony of Russia no matter who puts pressure on us. Second, we will not agree to change the territorial integrity of Ukraine. We will never recognize the Russian occupation. And we must say this... The third non-compromise - we will never limit the Armed Forces of Ukraine... The fourth position, we will not limit sanctions [against Russia] until a full-fledged peace is achieved. Fifth, we will not voluntarily abandon European and Euro-Atlantic integration," he emphasized.

Poroshenko noted that these positions should be made public during the negotiations.