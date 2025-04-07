Photo: https://eurosolidarity.org

Parliamentarian, leader of the European Solidarity party Petro Poroshenko handed over five Ai-Petri SV counter-technical reconnaissance complexes to the combat brigades of the National Guard of Ukraine Liut and Rubezh, the political force's website reported on Monday.

"Today, the National Police Brigade Liut received three Ai-Petri SV complexes from us for the first time. Two more were transferred to the National Guard brigade Rubezh and the Ai-Petri center. They will protect our soldiers from reconnaissance drones and guided aerial bombs. They will provide artillery cover. They will work both in defense and during attacks," Poroshenko said.

The complex includes the counter technical intelligence complex itself, a Fiat pickup truck, a six-band electronic warfare dome system, an EcoFlow charging station and a set of other electronics.

"The Russians have been trying to fight Ai-Petri for a year now, but nothing has worked - and this is our big advantage," the politician noted.

As reported by the political force, since the fall of 2023, Poroshenko has invested more than UAH 200 million in the production of Ai-Petri SV systems, which have successfully passed tests and are already being used in the Armed Forces of Ukraine. In total, a hundred such systems have already been transferred to the army.

For a long time, this program was not allocated state funding, but in March 2025, Poroshenko announced a contract with the Ministry of Defense. "Finally, the voice of the General Staff and brigade commanders, who confirm the effectiveness of the complex, reached the Ministry of Defense and the Defense Procurement Agency. And most importantly, the front needs our means of countering technical reconnaissance. Therefore, we signed a contract with the Ministry of Defense for the purchase of several dozen Ai-Petri SV complexes for the army. This is a confirmation of their quality and necessity at the front. At the same time, we will continue production and deliveries at our own expense," the politician said.

In 2024, it was reported that such systems would be transferred, in particular, to the 406th separate artillery brigade named after Almazov, the 148th artillery brigade, the 206th artillery brigade of the Ukrainian Navy, the 18th center for countering technical intelligence, and the Operational Command Pivden (South).