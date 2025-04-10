Interfax-Ukraine

Facts

17:57 10.04.2025

NBU sends request to International Investment Bank as for spending of Sprava Hromad and Poroshenko Charity Foundation on AFU – European Solidarity

3 min read

The National Bank of Ukraine (NBU) sent a request to the International Investment Bank (IIB) regarding why the Poroshenko Charity Fund and the public organization Sprava Hromad, whose accounts are located at the IIB, spend so much money on assistance to the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the website of the European Solidarity party reported on Thursday.

"We find it strange to hear about the requests why our accounts receive money from the Poroshenko family's enterprises. We are also asked why we finance defense enterprises? Why do we finance the production of unmanned aerial vehicles? The fund finances the defense industry, in particular, the production of electronic warfare systems, counterintelligence systems. This does not contradict the law of Ukraine. We also finance the development of the latest innovative military technologies," said Olha Rybalko, executive director of the Poroshenko Foundation, at a briefing.

She noted that over the past two days, the fund has paid bills for more than UAH 30 million, which were directed towards the production of electronic warfare systems and FPV drones.

European Solidarity, in turn, reported that since the beginning of the Russian full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the Poroshenko Foundation and Sprava Hromad have transferred drones and equipment worth more than UAH 7 billion to the troops.

Co-founder of NGO Sprava Hromad Vitaliy Haidukevych noted that "the logic of the question is unclear - why did we start helping more: because there is a war in the country and the needs of the army are not getting smaller."

"We were asked why we are spending money on the Armed Forces of Ukraine and why in the spring of 2023 this volume of donations increased. Because the state did not cope with its task. This need, in this case the FPV, was the basic need of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in the spring of 2023. This was not the first precedent, at the beginning of the full-scale operation the state was unable to provide the army with vehicles, in particular, four-wheel drive trucks. Sprava Hromad purchased almost 300 four-wheel drive trucks with the help of the Poroshenko Foundation, repaired, restored and delivered them," he said.

Lawyer Illia Novikov interprets such a request as pressure on the funds, which leads to a reduction in assistance to the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

"We will take certain measures, we will ask questions to the Security Service of Ukraine, so that the official of the National Bank of Ukraine who signed the relevant documents, so that this activity is checked. We will at least ask such a question and see what the reaction will be from law enforcement agencies," he said.

Tags: #poroshenko #nbu

MORE ABOUT

12:01 08.04.2025
Bill on virtual assets in Ukraine will be prepared by Oct with participation of partners – Rozhkova

Bill on virtual assets in Ukraine will be prepared by Oct with participation of partners – Rozhkova

11:52 08.04.2025
European Solidarity submits to Rada draft appeal addressed to US Congress - MP Gerashchenko

European Solidarity submits to Rada draft appeal addressed to US Congress - MP Gerashchenko

10:18 08.04.2025
Ukraine must prepare capital market to attract investments for post-war recovery – Rozhkova

Ukraine must prepare capital market to attract investments for post-war recovery – Rozhkova

16:30 07.04.2025
National Guard Brigades Liut and Rubezh receive Ai-Petri SV counter-intelligence systems

National Guard Brigades Liut and Rubezh receive Ai-Petri SV counter-intelligence systems

16:40 05.04.2025
Poroshenko: Ukraine needs national unity in power, competent and professional negotiating delegation

Poroshenko: Ukraine needs national unity in power, competent and professional negotiating delegation

10:58 03.04.2025
Poroshenko's application for business trip to US submitted to Rada back in Feb, speaker knows about it - European Solidarity

Poroshenko's application for business trip to US submitted to Rada back in Feb, speaker knows about it - European Solidarity

10:31 03.04.2025
Stefanchuk explains why he doesn’t sign business trip abroad for Poroshenko

Stefanchuk explains why he doesn’t sign business trip abroad for Poroshenko

17:14 02.04.2025
European Solidarity claims Poroshenko blocked from traveling to USA

European Solidarity claims Poroshenko blocked from traveling to USA

10:50 01.04.2025
Ukraine's net FX interventions surge 31.4% in past week

Ukraine's net FX interventions surge 31.4% in past week

19:26 31.03.2025
European Solidarity initiates Rada's appeal to US Congress regarding new resolution on support for Ukraine – Poroshenko

European Solidarity initiates Rada's appeal to US Congress regarding new resolution on support for Ukraine – Poroshenko

HOT NEWS

Kallas: Coalition of the Willing discusses format of possible mission in Ukraine

EU-Ukraine Road Transport Agreement automatically extended through end of 2025

Ukraine resumes ferry service with Georgia

Yermak denies information about alleged preparations for summer elections

Zelenskyy: Ceasefire for unclear period is frozen conflict

LATEST

Kallas: Coalition of the Willing discusses format of possible mission in Ukraine

Some 73,000 Ukrainian military personnel complete training in EU – mission

UNBROKEN plans to complete reconstruction of rehabilitation center in Briukhovychi, Lviv region, in Nov

Enemy activity increased in Toretsk and Pokrovsk directions

Ukraine and Australia discuss strengthening defense and security cooperation

Ukraine can expect more support from coalition in Germany than it currently has - head of Rada committee

Shmyhal discusses with Kos Ukraine's movement towards EU, integration into single market with European Commissioner

Geographical equalization of cost of insurance against military risks in Ukraine is unlikely – European Commission

One killed, five wounded in Dnipro, 13 injured as result of strikes in Nikopol

MSF medical teams perform over 1,000 operations on patients in frontline territories in 2024

AD
AD