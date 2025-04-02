European Solidarity claims Poroshenko blocked from traveling to USA

Photo: https://eurosolidarity.org/novyny/

Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Ruslan Stefanchuk blocked the international trip of the MP, leader of the European Solidarity party Petro Poroshenko, to Florida (the USA), where he was supposed to speak at the annual international security conference "Challenges in the Global Political Landscape - How to Strengthen Democracy," the political force claims.

"Every year, this event brings together representatives of center-right political forces - members of the International Democracy Union (IDU) - to discuss and coordinate approaches to developing transatlantic unity and cooperation. Since the ruling Republican Party of the United States is among the founders of the IDU, a series of meetings between Petro Poroshenko and representatives of US President Donald Trump's team were planned during the conference at Mar-a-Lago to discuss effective strategies for ending the war, deterring and countering Russian aggression, as well as ways to strengthen the political, democratic, economic and military stability of Ukraine," the European Solidarity website reports.

The party regards this as a violation of the principles of multi-party pluralism, opposition rights, blocking parliamentary diplomacy and undermining democratic institutions in Ukraine.

As reported, the European Solidarity initiated the Verkhovna Rada's appeal to the US Congress regarding a new resolution on bipartisan support for Ukraine in these conditions as a strategic partner. "Such a resolution should contain guarantees regarding new packages of military and financial assistance and the extension of sanctions against Russia. The Chairman of the Verkhovna Rada assured that he has a special relationship with Mike Johnson, calling them a 'speaker's coalition.' Therefore, it is time to use all this. As well as other forms of parliamentary diplomacy for guarantees of support," Poroshenko stated earlier.