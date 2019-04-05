Tymoshenko: 2.5 mln votes not enough to win, but enough to work for the sake of free, happy Ukraine

Yulia Tymoshenko, the leader of the Batkivschyna party, has thanked everyone who supported her in the first round of the presidential elections in Ukraine held on March 31.

"This post is gratitude to everyone who supported me during the elections, who helped and worried about me. Thanks to Ukrainians and thanks to the team ... We received more than 2.5 million votes. This was not enough to win, but this is enough for our work for the sake of free and happy Ukraine," Tymoshenko said on her Facebook page.

According to her, "hard times" are coming to Ukraine now. We are facing huge challenges and problems that are not even realized by the overwhelming majority of politicians. And only we can overcome them. In the midst of this disorder, chaos and common bedlam there should be force that will give Ukraine a chance. We are this force and we are this chance ... We are extremely needed today by our dear, our best in the world Ukraine. And we need it - strong, good, independent and democratic. Therefore, we have only one choice: Forward!" Tymoshenko said.