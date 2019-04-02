Facts

18:47 02.04.2019

Two KIA, two WIA in Donbas on Tuesday- JFO HQ

1 min read
Two KIA, two WIA in Donbas on Tuesday- JFO HQ

Two soldiers of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) have been killed in action (KIA) and another two wounded in action (WIA) as a result of shelling by illegal armed groups in eastern Ukraine on Tuesday, the Joint Forces said on Facebook.

"As a result of the shelling, two soldiers of the JFO have been killed and another two injured. The units that were fired by the enemy gave an adequate fire response from service weapons. The enemy's losses are clarified. The situation in the JFO area remains under the control of the Ukrainian military," the report says.

Tags: #jfo
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

13:32 02.04.2019
Russia-led forces mount 18 attacks on Ukraine army positions in past day, three soldiers WIA

Russia-led forces mount 18 attacks on Ukraine army positions in past day, three soldiers WIA

11:58 30.03.2019
One Ukrainian soldier killed in action, another four wounded in Donbas on March 29 – JFO HQ

One Ukrainian soldier killed in action, another four wounded in Donbas on March 29 – JFO HQ

11:33 29.03.2019
Enemy will pay double for each provocation on front – Poroshenko

Enemy will pay double for each provocation on front – Poroshenko

10:29 27.03.2019
One Ukrainian military wounded amid 23 enemy attacks in er past day

One Ukrainian military wounded amid 23 enemy attacks in er past day

10:39 26.03.2019
Over 200 members of Ukraine's National Guard killed in Donbas – Interior Ministry speaker

Over 200 members of Ukraine's National Guard killed in Donbas – Interior Ministry speaker

18:37 25.03.2019
Two Ukrainian soldiers injured in Donbas on Monday – Joint Forces Operation

Two Ukrainian soldiers injured in Donbas on Monday – Joint Forces Operation

13:07 22.03.2019
Five Ukrainian servicemen killed, 15 wounded in Donbas since truce announcement on March 8 – Ukraine's TCG rep

Five Ukrainian servicemen killed, 15 wounded in Donbas since truce announcement on March 8 – Ukraine's TCG rep

09:53 22.03.2019
One Ukrainian soldier killed, two wounded in Donbas over past day – JFO HQ

One Ukrainian soldier killed, two wounded in Donbas over past day – JFO HQ

18:21 21.03.2019
One KIA, one WIA in Donbas on Thursday – JFO HQ

One KIA, one WIA in Donbas on Thursday – JFO HQ

11:43 21.03.2019
ICRC sends 140 tonnes of humanitarian aid to Donbas

ICRC sends 140 tonnes of humanitarian aid to Donbas

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Zelensky at 30.22%, Poroshenko 15.94%, Tymoshenko 13.39% of vote – CEC with 99.5% of protocols processed

Elections in Ukraine were transparent, effective, mostly in line with international standards – ENEMO

Ukrainians can be proud that elections were free and competitive – ENEMO observation mission head Vujovic

Tymoshenko claims Poroshenko dishonestly gets to second round, but she won't appeal March 31 vote results

Russia-led forces mount 18 attacks on Ukraine army positions in past day, three soldiers WIA

LATEST

Zelensky at 30.22%, Poroshenko 15.94%, Tymoshenko 13.39% of vote – CEC with 99.5% of protocols processed

Lawmaker Zagoriy disclosed 95 patents and more than 1.5 million charity donations

Elections in Ukraine were transparent, effective, mostly in line with international standards – ENEMO

Ukrainians can be proud that elections were free and competitive – ENEMO observation mission head Vujovic

Tymoshenko claims Poroshenko dishonestly gets to second round, but she won't appeal March 31 vote results

Zelensky's ability to make inroads into parliament to be critical in determining his effectiveness in governing – Goldman Sachs

Zelensky getting 30.24%, Poroshenko 15.93%, Tymoshenko 13.39% of vote – CEC, after processing 98.3% of ballots in Ukrainian election

E-prescription under Affordable Medicines program launched in Ukraine

MP Kononenko declares UAH 20 mln of dividends for 2018

G7 Ambassadors welcome OSCE/ODIHR preliminary conclusions on elections in Ukraine

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD