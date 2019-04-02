Two KIA, two WIA in Donbas on Tuesday- JFO HQ

Two soldiers of the Joint Forces Operation (JFO) have been killed in action (KIA) and another two wounded in action (WIA) as a result of shelling by illegal armed groups in eastern Ukraine on Tuesday, the Joint Forces said on Facebook.

"As a result of the shelling, two soldiers of the JFO have been killed and another two injured. The units that were fired by the enemy gave an adequate fire response from service weapons. The enemy's losses are clarified. The situation in the JFO area remains under the control of the Ukrainian military," the report says.