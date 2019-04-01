Police to ensure security amid vote counting at night – Deputy chief of police

Police's operation centers will ensure security amid the counting of votes during night after the March 31 presidential election, the press service of the National Police of Ukraine has said.

The law enforcers' work is designed to ensure security during the counting of votes, Deputy chief of the National Police Oleksandr Fatsevych said.

"Your task is to take under tight control security during the counting of votes, preventing provocations, disrupting the counting of votes, responding to reports," he said.

He also noted that another issue is ensuring the transportation of ballots and protocols to district election commissions.

"The procedure must be observed. Police officers must ensure the legality of the transportation of ballots," he added.