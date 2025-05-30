Senator Blumenthal: Any plan to end this war must guarantee Ukraine's security

Vladimir Putin will continue his actions not only in Ukraine, if he is not stopped, any plans to end the war must contain security guarantees for Ukraine, U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal (Democratic Party) said.

During a press conference in Kyiv, he said it is important for the national security to stop Russia's bloody, brutal offensive, because Putin will continue his actions. If he is not stopped in Ukraine, he will continue the fight against Poland, Sweden, Finland, so any plan to resolve this conflict must guarantee Ukraine's security.

He also said many Americans do not realize that the vast majority of military equipment that comes to Ukraine is actually now produced in the United States by the U.S. production, which provides jobs for American workers.

According to him, UAVs are the wave of the future, and Ukraine is among the leaders of these developments. The senator also said Ukraine has enormous potential in the agricultural sector and in the field of civilian production.