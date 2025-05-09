Palisa discusses increasing Ukraine's defense capability with Kubilius

Deputy Head of the President’s Office of Ukraine Pavlo Palisa has held a meeting with the delegation of the European Union headed by the EU Commissioner for Defence and Space Andrius Kubilius and informed about the general situation in Ukraine and specifically at the front, the website of the head of state reported on Friday.

“During the meeting, the sides discussed in detail the strengthening of Ukraine’s defense capabilities as a foundation for the security of the entire European continent, as well as the impact of modern technological developments on the conduct of warfare,” the message reads.

Kubilius assured of further assistance to Ukraine in achieving a dignified and lasting peace, and also noted the importance and uniqueness of the experience that Ukraine has acquired in conducting military operations. According to the Commissioner, partner countries are carefully studying it, because it is important for the development of the EU's military capabilities.

The parties agreed to continue active dialogue and cooperation on security matters.