Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
15:55 27.05.2025

Police detain suspects involved in attacking military recruiter in Cherkasy

Police have detained a group of individuals involved in the attack on servicemen of the Territorial Center for Recruitment and Social Support in Cherkasy – three men and one woman.

"On May 26, an incident occurred on Rizdviana Street in Cherkasy during the verification of military registration data of local residents. The men provoked a conflict with the recruiters," the Cherkasy region police communications department said in a statement on its website on Tuesday.

According to police, within the framework of an open criminal case, police officers identified and detained the attackers within a few hours. These are three men aged 48, 38 and 49, as well as a 45-year-old woman.

"Currently, investigative and procedural actions aimed at fully clarifying all the circumstances of the incident and conducting a pre-trial investigation are underway," the communications department noted.

Under the procedural guidance of the Cherkasy District Prosecutor's Office, the issue of notifying the detained persons of suspicion of committing a criminal offense under Part 3 of Article 296 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (hooliganism) is being resolved.

Three detainees have already been placed in a temporary detention center.

In addition, the issue of additional qualification of the actions of the defendants is being resolved.

Tags: #police #cherkasy

