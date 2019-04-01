Voting results from foreign constituency with 30.7% of processed protocols: Poroshenko and Zelensky in the lead

Incumbent President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko is ahead of another front-runner Volodymyr Zelensky in a foreign constituency, according to the website of the Central Election Commission after processing 30.69% of the voting protocols.

In particular, 36.6% of voters supported Poroshenko, 29.8% voted for Zelensky.

Candidate from the Opposition Platform - For Life Yuriy Boiko scored 8.08% of votes, leader of the Civil Position Party Anatoliy Hrytsenko had 7.39%, ex-chief of the SBU Security Service of Ukraine Ihor Smeshko had 4.78%, and Batkivschyna Party leader Yulia Tymoshenko had 4.49%.

Candidate from the Opposition Bloc Party Oleksandr Vilkul was supported by 2.8% of voters while candidate from the Svoboda Party Ruslan Koshulynsky got 2.02% of the vote.

The remaining candidates were supported by less than 0.5% of the voters each.