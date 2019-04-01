Facts

01:02 01.04.2019

Voting results from foreign constituency with 30.7% of processed protocols: Poroshenko and Zelensky in the lead

1 min read

Incumbent President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko is ahead of another front-runner Volodymyr Zelensky in a foreign constituency, according to the website of the Central Election Commission after processing 30.69% of the voting protocols.

In particular, 36.6% of voters supported Poroshenko, 29.8% voted for Zelensky.

Candidate from the Opposition Platform - For Life Yuriy Boiko scored 8.08% of votes, leader of the Civil Position Party Anatoliy Hrytsenko had 7.39%, ex-chief of the SBU Security Service of Ukraine Ihor Smeshko had 4.78%, and Batkivschyna Party leader Yulia Tymoshenko had 4.49%.

Candidate from the Opposition Bloc Party Oleksandr Vilkul was supported by 2.8% of voters while candidate from the Svoboda Party Ruslan Koshulynsky got 2.02% of the vote.

The remaining candidates were supported by less than 0.5% of the voters each.

Tags: #elections #embassies #results
03:54 01.04.2019
PM Groysman about run-off: We got disappointed more than once, this should not happen again

03:19 01.04.2019
Zelensky leads with 30%, followed by Poroshenko with 16.7% as CEC processes 13.5% of voting protocols

02:17 01.04.2019
Zelensky and Poroshenko have 29.5% and 17%, respectively, as CEC processes over 9% of voting protocols

01:22 01.04.2019
CEC processes 2.1% of voting protocols: Zelensky and Poroshenko remain front-runners

00:37 01.04.2019
Tymoshenko's HQ has information from almost 64% of voting protocols, claims their candidate ranks second

00:20 01.04.2019
CEC processes 1.1% of voting protocols: Zelensky and Poroshenko in the lead

22:58 31.03.2019
Presidential elections in Ukraine pass without systematic violations – CEC head

22:46 31.03.2019
Poroshenko: not Galkin or Petrosyan but Putin will represent Russia at talks

22:06 31.03.2019
Poroshenko: after second round of presidential election we start program of returning Donbas, Crimea

21:56 31.03.2019
Voter turnout at Ukraine's presidential election at 115 constituencies at 63.81% as of 20:00 – CEC

