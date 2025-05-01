Interfax-Ukraine
Economy
20:09 01.05.2025

Nova Poshta increases revenue by 22%, reduces profit by 36.9% in 2024

The leader of express shipments in Ukraine, Nova Poshta increased revenue by 22% in 2024, to UAH 44.77 billion, and reduced net profit by 36.9%, to UAH 2.5 billion, according to its financial results confirmed by the auditing company, Baker Tilly Ukraine LLC, and published in the SMIDA information disclosure system.

"Despite the challenges of wartime and the shelling of branches and terminals, Nova Poshta operated in its usual mode in 2024. The number of shipments in 2024 exceeded 480 million parcels and cargo, or 16% more compared to the previous year. The company’s NPS (Net Promoter Score) level for 2024 was 80.8%," the report says.

It is noted that, thanks to the strategy of increasing customer accessibility points, the number of branches, delivery points and ATMs in Ukraine at the end of December 2024 was over 37,000.

As of December 31, 2024, the ratio of own and agency branches was 1,891 and 11,317, respectively, compared to 1,847 and 9,614 as of December 31, 2023.

The average number of full-time employees of the company, including associates and persons on maternity leave, at the end of 2024 was 27,509 people compared to 26,327 people at the end of 2023.

During 2024, despite the military aggression, Nova Poshta resumed investments in innovations, launching and testing new technologies and services - they amounted to UAH 7.3 billion, the report notes.

According to information on SMIDA, the consolidated income of the group of companies, which includes the parent company Nova Poshta LLC and its subsidiaries, in particular NovaPay, NovaPay PL, NP Digital, NOVA Digital Sp. z o.o. (Poland), Nova-Energy, Novobox, Nova Place, Nova Post Europe, subsidiaries in Lithuania, Moldova, Poland, Slovakia, Hungary, Romania, Estonia, Latvia, the Czech Republic, Canada, the Great Britain, France, Italy, Poland, Belgium, Spain, and the Netherlands, grew by 24%, to UAH 54.2 billion in 2024. Consolidated profit decreased by 10.8%, to UAH 3.81 billion.

The main activity of Nova Poshta remains express delivery of documents, parcels and palletized oversized cargo. The company is the leader in express delivery in Ukraine. Its ultimate beneficial owners are Volodymyr Popereshniuk and Viacheslav Klymov.

