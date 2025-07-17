Interfax-Ukraine
Diplomacy
19:24 17.07.2025

Sybiha: New embassies, more than 10 new consular offices to be opened by year end

1 min read
Sybiha: New embassies, more than 10 new consular offices to be opened by year end

Andriy Sybiha, reappointed by the Verkhovna Rada to the post of Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, announced the opening of new embassies and more than 10 new consular offices by the end of 2025.

"I have recently approved the new structure of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The next step is the development of our diplomatic missions abroad. By the end of the year, new embassies and more than 10 new consular offices will be opened to increase the protection of our people," he said at a plenary session of the Verkhovna Rada on Thursday.

The minister emphasized that the new structure of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and foreign institutions will meet the realities of war and the best European practices.

The online broadcast of the Ukrainian parliament session on YouTube is being conducted by MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak (Holos faction).

Tags: #sybiha #embassies

MORE ABOUT

17:14 17.07.2025
Rada reappoints Sybiha as Minister of Foreign Affairs

Rada reappoints Sybiha as Minister of Foreign Affairs

10:26 17.07.2025
Specialized committee supports candidacy of Sybiha as Foreign Minister

Specialized committee supports candidacy of Sybiha as Foreign Minister

12:41 16.07.2025
Sybiha begins working visit to Lublin for 5th anniversary of Lublin Triangle

Sybiha begins working visit to Lublin for 5th anniversary of Lublin Triangle

18:59 15.07.2025
Sybiha, Kellogg discuss ways to expand mutually beneficial Ukrainian-US defense cooperation

Sybiha, Kellogg discuss ways to expand mutually beneficial Ukrainian-US defense cooperation

16:53 12.07.2025
Ukrainian Foreign Minister in Croatia discusses expansion of military-technical cooperation

Ukrainian Foreign Minister in Croatia discusses expansion of military-technical cooperation

19:00 10.07.2025
Sybiha invites new FM of Liechtenstein to visit Ukraine

Sybiha invites new FM of Liechtenstein to visit Ukraine

15:29 09.07.2025
Europe demonstrates remarkable unity, upholding common values, principles – Sybiha

Europe demonstrates remarkable unity, upholding common values, principles – Sybiha

20:35 03.07.2025
Sybiha thanks Pope Leo XIV for hosting group of children from Ukraine

Sybiha thanks Pope Leo XIV for hosting group of children from Ukraine

20:33 03.07.2025
Sybiha meets with URCS management, cooperation memo being prepared

Sybiha meets with URCS management, cooperation memo being prepared

14:30 02.07.2025
Sybiha: We must send right signals to aggressor by strengthening Ukraine’s capabilities

Sybiha: We must send right signals to aggressor by strengthening Ukraine’s capabilities

HOT NEWS

Duda awards ex-Ambassador Zvarych for his contribution to development of Polish-Ukrainian cooperation

China to continue humanitarian aid assistance to Ukraine, play constructive role for ceasefire – FM

LATEST

Ukraine’s MFA condemns Russian attack, which results in damage to Vatican Embassy

Ceremonial reception on the occasion of Slovenia's Independence Day held in Kyiv

Franco-Ukrainian Chamber of Commerce and Industry holds charity evening in Kyiv to support the National Rehabilitation Center

Israel closes its diplomatic missions around the world, consular services suspended

Uzbekistan received a group of Ukrainian children for rest and rehabilitation

The 107th anniversary of Azerbaijan's independence was celebrated in Kyiv

"Tango Freedom" concert dedicated to the 215th anniversary of the May Revolution of Argentina was held in Kyiv

The 77th anniversary of the Independence of the State of Israel was celebrated in Kyiv

Representatives of Danish business circles visit Ukraine to study business opportunities - embassy

New Ambassador of Kazakhstan to Ukraine presents copies of credentials – MFA

AD
AD