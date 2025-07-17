Sybiha: New embassies, more than 10 new consular offices to be opened by year end

Andriy Sybiha, reappointed by the Verkhovna Rada to the post of Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine, announced the opening of new embassies and more than 10 new consular offices by the end of 2025.

"I have recently approved the new structure of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. The next step is the development of our diplomatic missions abroad. By the end of the year, new embassies and more than 10 new consular offices will be opened to increase the protection of our people," he said at a plenary session of the Verkhovna Rada on Thursday.

The minister emphasized that the new structure of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and foreign institutions will meet the realities of war and the best European practices.

The online broadcast of the Ukrainian parliament session on YouTube is being conducted by MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak (Holos faction).