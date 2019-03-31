Zelensky, Poroshenko reach second round of presidential race – national exit poll

Showman Volodymyr Zelensky is the leader in the first round of the presidential election in Ukraine with 30.4% supportive votes, incumbent head of state Petro Poroshenko has 17.8% of the votes, leader of Batkivschyna Party Yulia Tymoshenko – 14.2%, according to the National exit poll.

Some 9.8% of voters backed the candidate from the Opposition Platform - For Life Yuri Boiko, 7.1% of voters cast their votes in favor of leader of Hromadianska Pozytsia (Civil Position) Party Anatoliy Hrytsenko, 6.4% - former Security Service Head Ihor Smeshko, 4.8% – leader of Radical Party Oleh Liashko, and 4.0% – candidate from the Opposition Block – the Party of Peace and Development Oleksandr Vilkul.

Candidate from the Svoboda Party Ruslan Koshulynsky came out with 1.8% votes in favor, candidate from the UKROP Party MP Oleksandr Shevchenko – 0.5%, self-nominee, MP Yuri Tymoshenko – 0.4%, Head of the Verkhovna Rada Health Committee, MP Olha Bogomolets – 0.3%.

The entrepreneur, leader of the 5.10 Party Hennadiy Balashov and the former head of the Security Service of Ukraine, leader of the party Valentyn Nalyvaichenko's Spravedlyvist (Justice) social and political movement Valentin Nalyvaichenko have 0.2% of voter support.

The remaining candidates came out with 0.1% or less of voter support.

In the regional context, Zelensky is leading in the south of Ukraine (42.0%), 30.7% of Ukrainians in the east cast their votes in favor of Zelensky, 28.6% in the center and 21.2% in the west of the country.

Poroshenko got the most of votes in the west of Ukraine (26.0%), 19.5% in the center, 11.1% in the south and in 9.6% the east.

Tymoshenko has almost the same support in the west (17.8%) and in the center of Ukraine (17.5%), in the south she was supported by 9.5% of voters, and by 7.3% in the east.

Some 27.2% voted in favor of Boiko in the east of Ukraine, 15.2% in the south, 5.7% in the center, and 1.9% in the west.

Hrytsenko saw the greatest support in the west of the country (12.6%), 7.4% in the center, 3.3% in the south and 2.7% in the east.

Smeshko was supported by 9.6% of voters in the center of Ukraine, in the west and south of the country the indicators were almost the same – 5.0% and 4.7%, respectively. In the east he had support of 4.0% of voters.

Liashko had approximately the same support in the west (5.9%) and in the center (5.4%), in the east he was supported by 4.0% of voters and by 3.2% in the south.

Some 10.4% voted in favor of Vilkul in the east, 7.8% in the south, 1.6% in the center, and 0.5% in the west.

During the exit poll, 17,956 respondents at 400 polling stations were polled using the secret ballot technique.

The statistical error of the sample does not exceed 2.5% for leaders of the race (in terms of the number of votes received) and within 0.5-1% for other candidates.

The national exit poll was conducted by a consortium of Ilko Kucheriv Democratic Initiatives Foundation, Kyiv International Institute of Sociology (KIIS) and the Razumkov Centre. The exit poll figures collected as of 18:00 are announced.