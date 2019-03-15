Facts

10:38 15.03.2019

Zelensky says YouTube has unblocked his channel

1 min read
Presidential candidate of Ukraine, showman Volodymyr Zelensky has reported unlocking of his channel on the video hosting website YouTube.

"All media resources, news channels, Internet trumpeted that our YouTube channel is blocked ... Everything is working already. No hacker attacks are terrible for us, enjoy our video blog," he said in a video message on his Facebook page on Thursday evening.

As reported, the video hosting website YouTube blocked the channel "Ze President Servant of the People," dedicated to presidential candidate of Ukraine, showman Volodymyr Zelensky.

"This account has been blocked for numerous or serious violations of the Terms of Use for YouTube, including in relation to spam, deception and misleading users," the 'President Servant of the People' page says on YouTube.

Tags: #zelensky #elections #youtube
