Ryanair will operate flights from Kyiv to Katowice from Oct 30

The Irish low-cost carrier Ryanair in the winter season of 2019/2020 will launch a new flight on the Katowice-Kyiv route, according to the Polish specialized publication Rynek Lotniczy.

Ryanair has announced the opening of a base at Katowice Airport, at which two planes will be based and 12 new routes will appear to Bologna, Brindisi, Cork, Dortmund, Gothenburg, Catania, and Kyiv (Boryspil International Airport), Cologne, Manchester, Milan, Oslo, and Pathos. In total, Ryanair will operate from Katowice on 17 routes, serving 500,000 people.

Katowice-Kyiv flights will be operated from October 30, 2019 four times a week on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays, and Sundays.

As reported, Kharkiv International Airport is negotiating with Ryanair to launch flights to Germany, Poland and the Mediterranean countries.

From October 2019, Ryanair will launch flights from Kyiv to Madrid.