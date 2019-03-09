Facts

12:32 09.03.2019

Strengthening of NATO presence in Black Sea region could help to deter Russia's aggression – Deputy PM

2 min read
Strengthening of NATO presence in Black Sea region could help to deter Russia's aggression – Deputy PM

Ukraine has no ground to count on the stop of aggression by Russia in the near future, and the decision of NATO presence in the Black Sea region could curb Moscow, Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Ivanna Klympush-Tsintsadze has said.

"The U.S. leadership in strengthening NATO navy's presence in the Black Sea region is extremely important. This is the only way that can help deter Russia from aggressive actions," the deputy prime minister said at a meeting with Fiona Hill Special Assistant to the U.S. President and Senior Director for European and Russian Affairs on his National Security Council staff Fiona Hill in Washington (the United States).

According to the press service of the Ukrainian government, Klympush-Tsintsadze said that Ukraine is counting on further close attention from the United States to the situation in the Azov and Black Seas and condemning the Russian armed attack on the Ukrainian Navy near the Kerch Strait. "The aggressive actions of the Russian Federation undermine regional and international security. The Kremlin neglects international law and bilateral agreements. Such behavior requires increased pressure on Russia," the deputy prime minister said.

She thanked for the continued and decisive support of Ukraine by the United States and noted the importance of strengthening economic sanctions against the Russian Federation.

The government's representative said that Kyiv is continuing reforms, which are a key tool for preparing Ukraine for NATO membership.

"The implementation of the law on national security is our priority task for this year. In January, a bill on parliamentary control over the activities of special services and law enforcement agencies was registered in Verkhovna Rada. I hope it will be passed by people's deputies," Klympush-Tsintsadze said.

She also noted the need to urgently restore the format of the NATO-Ukraine Commission at the level of Foreign Ministers, which is now being blocked by Hungary: "Ukraine pays considerable attention to protecting the rights of national minorities and seeks to resolve this issue in a bilateral dialogue with Hungary."

Tags: #nato #black_sea #klympush_tsintsadze #russia #ukraine
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

15:59 09.03.2019
SBU confirms one-year entry ban to Ukraine for Austrian journalist

SBU confirms one-year entry ban to Ukraine for Austrian journalist

14:51 09.03.2019
Russia schedules expert psychiatric examination for eight captive Ukrainian sailors, lawyers claim examinations inadmissible

Russia schedules expert psychiatric examination for eight captive Ukrainian sailors, lawyers claim examinations inadmissible

14:09 09.03.2019
No one to punish Ukraine for annulment of illegal enrichment article, but Ukraine must settle issue for fight against corruption

No one to punish Ukraine for annulment of illegal enrichment article, but Ukraine must settle issue for fight against corruption

13:44 09.03.2019
Positions of Ukrainian language today stronger than ever – Poroshenko

Positions of Ukrainian language today stronger than ever – Poroshenko

11:27 09.03.2019
Russia-led militants mount one attack on Ukrainian army positions in Donbas – JFO HQ

Russia-led militants mount one attack on Ukrainian army positions in Donbas – JFO HQ

15:25 08.03.2019
High Qualification Commission of Judges takes 78% of conclusions of Public Integrity Council into account in final rating of competition of Supreme Court judges

High Qualification Commission of Judges takes 78% of conclusions of Public Integrity Council into account in final rating of competition of Supreme Court judges

14:13 08.03.2019
Anti-corruption authorities of Ukraine should be headed by people committed to principles of transparency, accountability and modern corporate good governance– U.S. Under Secretary of State Hale

Anti-corruption authorities of Ukraine should be headed by people committed to principles of transparency, accountability and modern corporate good governance– U.S. Under Secretary of State Hale

12:39 08.03.2019
Process of implementing intl. anti-corruption standards becomes irreversible in Ukraine - Klympush-Tsintsadze

Process of implementing intl. anti-corruption standards becomes irreversible in Ukraine - Klympush-Tsintsadze

11:23 07.03.2019
Poroshenko, Hale discuss further joint steps to counter Russia's aggressive actions in Black, Azov Seas

Poroshenko, Hale discuss further joint steps to counter Russia's aggressive actions in Black, Azov Seas

18:03 06.03.2019
Poroshenko proposes including representatives from NATO member states in Ukroboronprom's supervisory board

Poroshenko proposes including representatives from NATO member states in Ukroboronprom's supervisory board

AD

HOT NEWS

Poroshenko would not allow corrupt officials to profit at expense of budget

Positions of Ukrainian language today stronger than ever – Poroshenko

Investigative journalist reports about supplies to Ukroboronprom based on evidence from official investigation

Russia-led militants employ 1 attack on Ukrainian army positions on March 8 – Defense Ministry

High Qualification Commission of Judges takes 78% of conclusions of Public Integrity Council into account in final rating of competition of Supreme Court judges

LATEST

NABU chief predicts appearance of bogus stories against NABU due to Ukroboronprom abuse case

Poroshenko would not allow corrupt officials to profit at expense of budget

Poroshenko: Ukraine has no plans to repeat mistakes of Budapest memo, country needs high-precision missiles

Obolonsky court on March 20 to hear statements of defenders in Yanukovych high treason case

Investigative journalist reports about supplies to Ukroboronprom based on evidence from official investigation

Russia-led militants employ 1 attack on Ukrainian army positions on March 8 – Defense Ministry

Court arrests second suspect in bribing candidate for presidency Tymoshenko

New law on illegal enrichment will apply to crimes committed after new law takes effect - Sytnyk

Five WIA's amid 18 enemy attacks in Donbas in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

Poroshenko: There is no political backing for corruption in Ukraine, losses from schemes in defense industry to be returned to budget

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD