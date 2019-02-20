U.S. doesn't recognize annexation of Crimea by Russia after five years

The United States does not recognize the annexation of the Ukrainian Peninsula Crimea by Russia, the U.S. Embassy to Ukraine has reported.

"Five years since the start of Russia's purported annexation of Crimea, Secretary Pompeo's Crimea Declaration remains our clear & unequivocal policy: we do not, and will not, recognize the Kremlin's claims of sovereignty over territory seized by force, in contravention of international law," the embassy said on Facebook.