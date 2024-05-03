Economy

21:07 03.05.2024

New EU sanctions will apply to supplies of manganese ore and aluminum oxide to Russia – Latvian authorities

2 min read
New EU sanctions will apply to supplies of manganese ore and aluminum oxide to Russia – Latvian authorities

The next, fourteenth, package of European Union (EU) sanctions against Russia contains a ban on the export of manganese ore and aluminum oxide to Russia, Latvian Finance Minister Arvil Asheradens said on social media.

The measure is included in the sanctions package at Latvia's proposal, he said.

The minister said that EU member countries would hold consultations to approve the package as soon as possible.

As reported, Latvia proposed in March to include a ban on the export and transit of raw materials used in the defense industry, manganese ore and aluminum oxide, in a new package of EU sanctions. The Latvian Foreign Ministry said that Riga considers the introduction of a ban at the EU level to be the most effective tool for limiting the flow of goods, which could strengthen Russia's potential in the war with Ukraine.

The European Union has agreed on 13 packages of sanctions against Russia since February 2022. The last of them was approved on February 23. The sanctions list included 106 individuals and 88 legal entities. The new package of sanctions includes provisions for the expansion of restrictions on the export of a number of goods that are required for the production of drones. In particular, the EU has introduced a ban on the export of electronic transformers, static converters and inductors that can be used as components in UAVs.

In addition, a ban has been introduced on the supply of aluminum capacitors, which can be used in the military field.

Tags: #russia #sanctions #europe #metal

MORE ABOUT

20:59 02.05.2024
NATO issues statement condemning Russia’s hybrid activities

NATO issues statement condemning Russia’s hybrid activities

20:47 02.05.2024
Enemy surveillance complex Murom-M hit by UAV strikes in village of Belgorod region

Enemy surveillance complex Murom-M hit by UAV strikes in village of Belgorod region

13:21 02.05.2024
Ukraine does not have realistic Plan B in short term without U.S. help – Stefanishyna

Ukraine does not have realistic Plan B in short term without U.S. help – Stefanishyna

20:10 25.04.2024
UZ becomes target of mass attacks by Russians: Three railway workers killed in Donetsk region

UZ becomes target of mass attacks by Russians: Three railway workers killed in Donetsk region

19:55 25.04.2024
Ukraine transfers list of 561 detained children to Russia through Qatar – Ombudsman

Ukraine transfers list of 561 detained children to Russia through Qatar – Ombudsman

12:46 20.04.2024
SBU, GUR, SOF organize attack on Russia’s energy infrastructure, objects in eight regions hit at night – source

SBU, GUR, SOF organize attack on Russia’s energy infrastructure, objects in eight regions hit at night – source

20:00 18.04.2024
Ukraine continues to advocate creation of separate intl tribunal which would have mandate to overcome immunity of leaders of aggressor country – Mudra

Ukraine continues to advocate creation of separate intl tribunal which would have mandate to overcome immunity of leaders of aggressor country – Mudra

19:52 18.04.2024
Russians in 2023 use Western machine tools, their spare parts for $355 mln in production

Russians in 2023 use Western machine tools, their spare parts for $355 mln in production

19:19 18.04.2024
Polish citizen, who offered Russian special services assassination attempt on President of Ukraine, detained

Polish citizen, who offered Russian special services assassination attempt on President of Ukraine, detained

11:49 18.04.2024
URCS doesn't communicate with Russian, Belarusian Red Cross organizations – Dotsenko

URCS doesn't communicate with Russian, Belarusian Red Cross organizations – Dotsenko

AD

HOT NEWS

NBU lifts restrictions on import of works, services; introduces other currency concessions

PM: preferential price for gas extended until end of summer, for electricity until end of spring

Ukraine receives EUR 1.5 bln in Bridge financing from EU under Ukraine Facility – Ministry of Finance

Ukraine does not plan to put gas transmission capacity for auction after end of transit agreement with Russia

Ukraine to receive EUR 560 mln from EIB for energy, housing rehabilitation projects

LATEST

NBU lifts restrictions on import of works, services; introduces other currency concessions

Ukrainian coal could be exported due to shutdown of Centerenergo in Russian heavy shelling – Minister of Energy

NBU requires Getin Holding to sell Idea Bank within six months

DIM company accredits houses under construction in eOselia program

Shareholders of Interpipe Nyzhniodniprovsky Pipe Rolling Plant updates composition of supervisory board, re-elected four members for new term, incl its head

Philip Morris to invest $11 mln in launch, commercialization of new version of tobacco heating device in Ukraine

Number of transfers via NovaPay up by 18%, transactions by 24% in Q1 2024

McDonald's plans to expand partnership projects with filling stations

McDonald's preparing to renovate restaurant near train station in Kyiv, looking for site next to Lviv train station

Share of home purchase transactions on installment terms reaches 95% – DIM Group

AD
AD
AD
AD