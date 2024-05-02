NATO issues statement condemning Russia’s hybrid activities

In connection with Russia's recent hybrid activities, the North Atlantic Council issued a statement condemning such actions by the Russian Federation and assuring that this would not stop support for Ukraine.

The text of the statement was distributed by the headquarters of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization on Thursday.

“NATO Allies are deeply concerned about recent malign activities on Allied territory, including those resulting in the investigation and charging of multiple individuals in connection with hostile state activity affecting Czechia, Estonia, Germany, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, and the United Kingdom. These incidents are part of an intensifying campaign of activities which Russia continues to carry out across the Euro-Atlantic area, including on Alliance territory and through proxies,” the statement reads.

The allies called such actions sabotage, acts of violence, cyber and electronic interference, disinformation campaigns, and other hybrid operations. “NATO Allies express their deep concern over Russia's hybrid actions, which constitute a threat to Allied security. We support and stand in solidarity with the affected Allies. We will act individually and collectively to address these actions, and will continue to coordinate closely,” the Alliance stated.

The NATO allies also noted that they will continue “to boost our resilience and to apply and enhance the tools at our disposal to counter and contest Russian hybrid actions and will ensure that the Alliance and Allies are prepared to deter and defend against hybrid actions or attacks.” “We condemn Russia's behaviour, and we call on Russia to uphold its international obligations, as Allies do theirs. Russia's actions will not deter Allies from continuing to support Ukraine,” NATO assured.