Facts

20:59 02.05.2024

NATO issues statement condemning Russia’s hybrid activities

2 min read
NATO issues statement condemning Russia’s hybrid activities

In connection with Russia's recent hybrid activities, the North Atlantic Council issued a statement condemning such actions by the Russian Federation and assuring that this would not stop support for Ukraine.

The text of the statement was distributed by the headquarters of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization on Thursday.

“NATO Allies are deeply concerned about recent malign activities on Allied territory, including those resulting in the investigation and charging of multiple individuals in connection with hostile state activity affecting Czechia, Estonia, Germany, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, and the United Kingdom. These incidents are part of an intensifying campaign of activities which Russia continues to carry out across the Euro-Atlantic area, including on Alliance territory and through proxies,” the statement reads.

The allies called such actions sabotage, acts of violence, cyber and electronic interference, disinformation campaigns, and other hybrid operations. “NATO Allies express their deep concern over Russia's hybrid actions, which constitute a threat to Allied security. We support and stand in solidarity with the affected Allies. We will act individually and collectively to address these actions, and will continue to coordinate closely,” the Alliance stated.

The NATO allies also noted that they will continue “to boost our resilience and to apply and enhance the tools at our disposal to counter and contest Russian hybrid actions and will ensure that the Alliance and Allies are prepared to deter and defend against hybrid actions or attacks.” “We condemn Russia's behaviour, and we call on Russia to uphold its international obligations, as Allies do theirs. Russia's actions will not deter Allies from continuing to support Ukraine,” NATO assured.

Tags: #russia #nato #statement

MORE ABOUT

20:47 02.05.2024
Enemy surveillance complex Murom-M hit by UAV strikes in village of Belgorod region

Enemy surveillance complex Murom-M hit by UAV strikes in village of Belgorod region

15:53 30.04.2024
Shmyhal discusses with Irish counterpart Ukraine's integration into NATO, EU

Shmyhal discusses with Irish counterpart Ukraine's integration into NATO, EU

14:10 30.04.2024
Zelenskyy: Ukraine to become member of NATO after victory in this war

Zelenskyy: Ukraine to become member of NATO after victory in this war

13:18 29.04.2024
Ukraine takes part in cyber defence exercises Locked Shields 2024 for first time

Ukraine takes part in cyber defence exercises Locked Shields 2024 for first time

20:10 25.04.2024
UZ becomes target of mass attacks by Russians: Three railway workers killed in Donetsk region

UZ becomes target of mass attacks by Russians: Three railway workers killed in Donetsk region

19:55 25.04.2024
Ukraine transfers list of 561 detained children to Russia through Qatar – Ombudsman

Ukraine transfers list of 561 detained children to Russia through Qatar – Ombudsman

13:24 25.04.2024
Umerov, NATO Assistant Secretary General discuss situation on battlefield, steps towards Ukraine's membership in Alliance

Umerov, NATO Assistant Secretary General discuss situation on battlefield, steps towards Ukraine's membership in Alliance

17:19 23.04.2024
Ukraine, NATO agree on May work plan to intensify proposals for Washington summit – Defense Ministry

Ukraine, NATO agree on May work plan to intensify proposals for Washington summit – Defense Ministry

16:54 20.04.2024
Partners’ aviation could shoot down Russian missiles flying across Ukraine, its neighbors – Zelenskyy

Partners’ aviation could shoot down Russian missiles flying across Ukraine, its neighbors – Zelenskyy

12:46 20.04.2024
SBU, GUR, SOF organize attack on Russia’s energy infrastructure, objects in eight regions hit at night – source

SBU, GUR, SOF organize attack on Russia’s energy infrastructure, objects in eight regions hit at night – source

AD

HOT NEWS

Peace Summit to be first real chance to start restoring just peace – Zelenskyy

Macron confirms he doesn’t rule out sending ground troops to Ukraine

Enemy didn't break through to Siversky Donets-Donbas canal, situation in Chasiv Yar area controlled, second defense line reinforced – Khortytsia Group

Virtual monobank suffers extensive DDoS attack

Ukraine does not have realistic Plan B in short term without U.S. help – Stefanishyna

LATEST

Peace Summit to be first real chance to start restoring just peace – Zelenskyy

Ukrainian aviation strikes nine places of invaders’ concentration during day

Foreign agents bill incompatible with Georgian people's aspirations for Euro-Atlantic future - U.S. ambassador to Georgia

Air defense destroy drone in Kryvy Rih district – Dnipropetrovsk regional administration

Civilian injured as enemy shells Zolota Balka in Kherson region – local authorities

MP Klochko notified of suspicion of illegal enrichment estimated at over UAH 11 mln

We’ll do everything to ensure that China participates in Peace Summit – Yermak

Russians continue shelling Nikopol district: residential buildings, power lines damaged

Ukrainian Army Recruitment Center opened in Mukacheve

President hears reports on readiness of fortifications at Supreme Commander-in-Chief's Staff meeting

AD
AD
AD
AD