Facts

17:32 19.02.2019

Tymoshenko accuses Poroshenko of attempt to bribe 6 mln voters ahead of presidential election

2 min read
Tymoshenko accuses Poroshenko of attempt to bribe 6 mln voters ahead of presidential election

Yulia Tymoshenko, leader of the Batkivschyna party and a presidential candidate, was interviewed at the Ukrainian Interior Ministry on Tuesday as a witness in two criminal cases dealing with violations of election regulations, the Batkivschyna party said in a statement.

Tymoshenko said the National Police have opened two criminal cases based on her reports, one into the bribing of voters in incumbent President Petro Poroshenko's favor and the other into manipulating the voter register.

"Our goal is to fully stop bribery and put the elections back onto a fair democratic path. And we will accomplish this. Poroshenko won't be able to commit a nationwide act of bribery," Tymoshenko said following the interview at the Interior Ministry.

Tymoshenko said her team has gathered abundant evidence proving that the incumbent president is buying up votes through a "pyramid of bribery " led by Serhiy Berezenko, a parliamentarian from the Petro Poroshenko Solidarity Bloc.

The people campaigning for Poroshenko want to give UAH 1,000 each to six million Ukrainians, she said.

"They believe six million people will secure a second round for him," she said.

"We have recorded the de facto distribution of questionnaires and conclusion of agreements for campaigning services, which is prohibited by law. Each person signing a questionnaire and an agreement for campaigning services receives UAH 1,000, the so-called Petro's Thousand. The whole country already knows who is bribing the people and how much the president will give them for each vote," Tymoshenko said.

Another vote-rigging method used by Poroshenko's team is inflation of the voter register, she said.

"While the population is shrinking and Ukrainians are leaving for other countries in droves, the CEC has decided to extend the voter register by more than one million people. It's clear that Poroshenko wants to take advantage of ghost voters and cast ballots for them," Tymoshenko said.

Tymoshenko said she was convinced that her team across Ukraine will oppose the president's attempts to bribe voters by collecting evidence and passing it to the Interior Ministry, and that police would react in a timely fashion to attempts by Poroshenko's associates to rig the choice made by Ukrainians.

"We hope [Interior] Minister [Arsen] Avakov, just as he has said, won't allow a massive buy-up of votes and will make public the facts, including those provided by our team," she said.

Tags: #elections #poroshenko #tymoshenko
Загрузка...

ЕЩЕ ПО ТЕМЕ:

15:34 19.02.2019
Kremlin achieved nothing during five years; Ukraine has won already - Poroshenko

Kremlin achieved nothing during five years; Ukraine has won already - Poroshenko

13:33 19.02.2019
Poroshenko signs bill into law to formalize Ukraine's policy towards EU, NATO membership

Poroshenko signs bill into law to formalize Ukraine's policy towards EU, NATO membership

10:50 19.02.2019
Poroshenko, Tusk honor memory of Heavenly Hundred Heroes in Kyiv

Poroshenko, Tusk honor memory of Heavenly Hundred Heroes in Kyiv

10:07 19.02.2019
Tusk to Poroshenko: Ukraine's reputation very high not only in Brussels but also in all capitals of Europe

Tusk to Poroshenko: Ukraine's reputation very high not only in Brussels but also in all capitals of Europe

14:32 18.02.2019
SBU head Hrytsak accuses Russia of playing 'religious card' in Ukraine for interference in electoral process

SBU head Hrytsak accuses Russia of playing 'religious card' in Ukraine for interference in electoral process

13:44 18.02.2019
Volker hopes for free, fair elections in Ukraine

Volker hopes for free, fair elections in Ukraine

13:14 18.02.2019
Eight presidential candidates ask police to provide protection – Avakov

Eight presidential candidates ask police to provide protection – Avakov

13:12 18.02.2019
Fifty observers from Canada arrive in Ukraine before presidential elections – Freeland

Fifty observers from Canada arrive in Ukraine before presidential elections – Freeland

11:39 18.02.2019
Ukraine ready to consider initiatives relating to security in Europe – Poroshenko

Ukraine ready to consider initiatives relating to security in Europe – Poroshenko

15:52 16.02.2019
Ukraine's election race top issue of Munich meetings – Klitschko

Ukraine's election race top issue of Munich meetings – Klitschko

AD

HOT NEWS

Poroshenko signs bill into law to formalize Ukraine's policy towards EU, NATO membership

EU should support Ukraine due to situation in Sea of Azov - Mogherini

State lawyer makes appeal against Yanukovych's verdict, other lawyers file no appeals

SBU head Hrytsak accuses Russia of playing 'religious card' in Ukraine for interference in electoral process

Eight presidential candidates ask police to provide protection – Avakov

LATEST

UOC bishop draws int'l organizations' attention to violation of believers' rights in Ukraine

Four members of Ukraine's Joint Forces wounded as Russia-led forces mount 12 attacks in past day

EU should support Ukraine due to situation in Sea of Azov - Mogherini

EU Council approves so-called Azov package of sanctions against Russia

State lawyer makes appeal against Yanukovych's verdict, other lawyers file no appeals

Ukrainian Lunch participants in Munich call on Russia to release POW Ukrainian sailors

Attacks on religious buildings in Ukraine organized from occupied Donbas, coordinated with Russia's FSB – Hrytsak

Any gas transportation project not using European rules is gray zone for Russian manipulation - Klimkin

Ukraine reform conference to take place in Toronto in July – Canada's FM

Ukraine insists on permanent observation mission in Kerch Strait, Russia against – Klimkin

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD