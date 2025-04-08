Over 200 Romanian companies already support reconstruction of Ukraine

Over 200 Romanian companies are already participating in various events organized by partners from the European Union in the reconstruction process of Ukraine, said Luminița Odobescu, an advisor to the President of Romania.

"Romania's position is clear: firm support for Ukraine and efforts to achieve a just and lasting peace. Romania is participating in the process of preparing for the reconstruction of Ukraine, and our position as a logistics hub can be used in this direction. We welcome the interest of over 200 Romanian companies to participate in this process," Odobescu noted on Facebook following the conference "Rebuilding Ukraine in the New Transatlantic Paradigm: Challenges for Europe's Business Environment in the Era of Trump 2.0," organized by the Romanian-Ukrainian Bilateral Chamber of Commerce and Industry.

Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Ukraine to Romania Ihor Prokopchuk informed the conference participants about the priorities of Ukraine's reconstruction for 2025, especially in such areas as housing and utilities, transport, energy, and emergencies, and also called on Romanian companies to implement joint projects.

"I convey to all participants of the business community that we should not wait for the end of this war to engage in the reconstruction of Ukraine," Prokopchuk said.

The Head of the Chancellery of the Prime Minister, Stefan-Radu Oprea, reported that the Romanian government had established a working group on the reconstruction of Ukraine, and paid special attention to the importance of strengthening public-private partnership in the reconstruction of Ukraine.

As agerpres reports, during this conference, the Secretary of State of the Ministry of European Investments and Projects, Carmen Moraru, emphasized that partnerships between countries are important for stimulating sustainable development.

"Romania is using its geostrategic position and expertise in reconstruction to support Ukraine in the process of deep transformation. We will continue to participate in cross-border projects financed by European funds that will connect Ukraine with Europe through modernized infrastructure and clean energy. In this context, we intend to turn Romania into a strategic corridor for Ukraine's reconstruction, using European funds for modernization, railway infrastructure, development of ports on the Danube, the port of Constanta, as well as for vital energy interconnections for regional security," Moraru added.

Rebuilding Ukraine (www.rebuildingukraine.ro) is a project of the Romanian-Ukrainian Bilateral Chamber of Commerce, organized under the auspices of the Embassy of Ukraine in Romania, which consists of organizing events that bring together companies, authorities and organizations to discuss economic and social aspects of common interest, and is also a platform for companies that want to actively participate in Ukraine's reconstruction projects.