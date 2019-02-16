Poroshenko, Senate's Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Risch discuss Russia's aggression, continuation of sanctions

President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko at a meeting with Chairman of the U.S. Senate Committee on Foreign Relations James Risch at the Munich Security Conference stressed the importance of coordinated steps in countering the ongoing Russian aggression.

"The head of state stressed the importance of coordinated actions in rebuffing the ongoing Russian aggression, the latest manifestation of which was the Russian attack against Ukrainian warships. He emphasized it was time to introduce an "Azov package of sanctions" against Russia as a signal that the lack of changes in Moscow's behavior would continue to increase the price for aggression," the presidential press service reported on Friday evening.

In this context, the importance of the bipartisan legislative initiative of senators to protect American security from the Kremlin's aggression was noted in order to increase the sanctions' pressure on Russia.

The two also noted the achievement of tangible progress by Ukraine on the path of reforms in recent years, which was made possible thanks to the joint efforts of the Ukrainian government and international partners.

Poroshenko congratulated Risch on his election as the head of the Senate Committee and noted the importance of bipartisan support for Ukraine from the United States.