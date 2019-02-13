Facts

18:04 13.02.2019

Poroshenko remains leader of presidential race according to bookmakers bwin and Favorit Sport

1 min read
Poroshenko remains leader of presidential race according to bookmakers bwin and Favorit Sport

Bookmaker ElectraWorks Limited (Gibraltar), operating under the bwin brand and owned by GVC Holdings PLC listed on the London Stock Exchange, has increased the odds of incumbent President Petro Poroshenko in the upcoming presidential elections to 1.95 to 1 (from 2.1 to 1 a week ago).

According to the bwin website, odds for Batkivschyna Party leader dropped from 2.9 to 1 (from 2.6 to 1).

According to the bookmaker, showman Volodymyr Zelensky is the incumbent president's biggest threat. The odds of Zelensky winning increased slightly from 4 to 1 (from 4.5 to 1 a week ago).

The Ukrainian bookmaker Favorit Sport (according to license issued by the Finance Ministry to the enterprise Ukrayinska Natsionalna Lotereya, 100% owned by foreign investments), meanwhile, said the odds of Tymoshenko and Zelensky winning were even at 4.5 to one. The bookmaker said Poroshenko's odds of winning were 1.45 to 1.

Tags: #elections #poroshenko
Загрузка...

ЕЩЕ ПО ТЕМЕ:

18:36 12.02.2019
Poroshenko: We need efficient models to raise Ukraine's maritime transit status

Poroshenko: We need efficient models to raise Ukraine's maritime transit status

13:02 12.02.2019
Poroshenko orders funds from customs clearance of cars with European number plates to be used to index pensions

Poroshenko orders funds from customs clearance of cars with European number plates to be used to index pensions

11:00 12.02.2019
Poroshenko identifies key areas of state support in medium term perspective

Poroshenko identifies key areas of state support in medium term perspective

09:38 12.02.2019
Poroshenko says he will sign next week constitution changes on strategic course toward EU, NATO

Poroshenko says he will sign next week constitution changes on strategic course toward EU, NATO

17:58 11.02.2019
ODIHR to invite all member states, including Russia, to send their STOs to Ukraine

ODIHR to invite all member states, including Russia, to send their STOs to Ukraine

12:15 11.02.2019
More than 100 T-64 tanks modernized by Kharkiv armor plant – Poroshenko

More than 100 T-64 tanks modernized by Kharkiv armor plant – Poroshenko

09:54 11.02.2019
UAH 1,500 in government payoffs on average to be paid to households as part of monetization of subsidies – Poroshenko

UAH 1,500 in government payoffs on average to be paid to households as part of monetization of subsidies – Poroshenko

09:33 11.02.2019
Only membership of NATO, EU may guarantee Ukraine its security, independence, welfare – Poroshenko

Only membership of NATO, EU may guarantee Ukraine its security, independence, welfare – Poroshenko

15:59 09.02.2019
UAH 1,500 in government payoffs on average to be paid to households as part of monetization of subsidies — Poroshenko

UAH 1,500 in government payoffs on average to be paid to households as part of monetization of subsidies — Poroshenko

15:53 09.02.2019
Parubiy signs law banning Russians from being elections observers in Ukraine, sends it to president for signing

Parubiy signs law banning Russians from being elections observers in Ukraine, sends it to president for signing

AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine's Interior Ministry, U.S. Dept. of State, 16 ambassadors, leading experts formulate main paradigms of Donbas De-Occupation Plan – Avakov

Russia again could cause crisis with gas supplies to Europe over delaying talks on gas transit via Ukraine's GTS – Naftogaz CEO

Poroshenko says he will sign next week constitution changes on strategic course toward EU, NATO

ODIHR to invite all member states, including Russia, to send their STOs to Ukraine

Head of Kherson Regional Council Manher notified of suspicion in organization of Handziuk murder – Lutsenko

LATEST

Kherson watermelons close to becoming registered geographical indication

MP Nayyem announces establishment of new socio-political initiative

Vilkul posts bail for policeman arrested for beating civil activists near police station in Kyiv on Feb 9

NABU summons fugitive MP Onyshchenko to receive 'gas case' indictment

Norwegian delegation gets familiar with work of renovated Stanytsia Luhanska in JFO zone

Klimkin to visit Poland on Feb 13-14

Poltorak to visit NATO Headquarters Feb 13-14

Ukraine's Interior Ministry, U.S. Dept. of State, 16 ambassadors, leading experts formulate main paradigms of Donbas De-Occupation Plan – Avakov

Vilkul calls to discontinue “blockage of Donbas”

Moscow City Court upholds extension of arrests of 4 more Ukrainian sailors

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD