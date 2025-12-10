Poroshenko initiates transfer of funds from energy corruption schemes to military

Photo: https://eurosolidarity.org/2025/12/09

All officials involved in the corruption scandal in the energy sector should be dismissed from their posts and held accountable, and the corruption money should be returned to the budget and directed to the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, MP of Ukraine, leader of the European Solidarity party Petro Poroshenko believes.

"The budget law has been adopted. I emphasize once again that it was adopted contrary to the position of the European Solidarity faction. As a result of the dialogue, we found one billion in funding sources for the Armed Forces. However, they offered deputies a bribe of UAH 200,000 per month for their services. We will initiate this money to be taken to the budget of the Verkhovna Rada and transferred to the soldiers," Poroshenko said during the handover of the next batch of Ai-Petri SV counterintelligence complexes to the military.

He also stated that, during martial law, road construction in Ukraine should be tied exclusively to the state defense complex. He criticized the budget for not including indexation for Ukrainian Armed Forces servicemen.

"We will not allow games. We will demand that the negotiating delegation arrive at the Verkhovna Rada. We will demand decisive steps to hold accountable those involved in corruption in energy and defense procurement because what NABU has revealed is just the tip of the iceberg," Poroshenko said.