17:07 29.11.2025

Poroshenko handed over "Ai-Petri" systems to National Guard units to protect critical infrastructure

Petro Poroshenko delivered 10 “Ai-Petri” electronic counterintelligence systems to National Guard units. This is the final batch of equipment contracted for the NGU. Another 5 installations were transferred to army specialists of the PDTI. The defenders also received charging stations, generators, and electronics.

"We have fully fulfilled our agreements with the National Guard of Ukraine and provided the units with ‘Ai-Petri’ systems. This was important cooperation, since the National Guard also bears responsibility for protecting critical infrastructure," the political party’s website reported.

“Today, under the contract, we are handing over the remaining ten of the 30 modernized systems designed to counter enemy strike and reconnaissance drones. Another five systems are going to the PDTI unit. The ‘Ai-Petri’ installations not only protect the lives of our soldiers on the front line, but also preserve the integrity of civilian facilities that have become enemy targets,” noted the fifth president.

“Unfortunately, the country lives in two worlds: the corrupt one, which works for the enemy, and ours, which helps the Armed Forces. It is good that yesterday the president took a decisive step to get rid of ‘Yermakism.’ A step to restore the trust of the front in the rear, of society in the government, and of our partners in Ukraine,” Poroshenko stated.

“I am confident that the anti-corruption system created by our team, including the SAP, NABU, and the High Anti-Corruption Court, will bring cases to completion, and all those involved in this shameful corruption scandal will be punished. They must be eradicated from the government, from central executive bodies, including financial intelligence,” said the leader of European Solidarity.

“Our team will continue its work: producing equipment, financing, and supplying the Armed Forces. As today, when together with ‘Ai-Petri’ we shipped generators, charging stations, Starlinks, tablets, and other electronics to the guys, because this will make their work easier,” Petro Poroshenko summed up.

Since autumn 2023, Petro Poroshenko has invested over 200 million hryvnias in the production of unique “Ai-Petri SV” counterintelligence systems, which successfully passed testing and are used by the Armed Forces, covering a thousand kilometers of the frontline. For a long time, the state did not allocate funding for this program. In March 2025, Poroshenko announced a contract with the Ministry of Defense.

In total, Poroshenko has already delivered about two hundred “Ai-Petri SV” counterintelligence systems to the troops. “During this time, we managed to cover a thousand kilometers of the front and save many lives. There is much to be proud of, but there is still a lot of work ahead,” concluded the leader of European Solidarity.

