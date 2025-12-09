Trump believes it's time to hold elections in Ukraine

Photo: https://edition.cnn.com

US President Donald Trump stated the need to hold presidential elections in Ukraine.

“They haven’t had an election in a long time,” the American leader said in an interview with Politico.

Asked whether Kyiv needed to organize elections, Trump replied: “Yes, I think it’s time.”

According to him, the people of Ukraine must have a choice. "And maybe Zelenskyy would win the election. I don't know who would win," he noted.

“You know, they talk about a democracy, but it gets to a point where it’s not a democracy anymore,” Trump added.