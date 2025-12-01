Poroshenko sends six more laundry and shower complexes to the front line

Photo: https://eurosolidarity.org/2025/12/01

The leader of European Solidarity, Ukrainian MP Petro Poroshenko, is sending six new laundry and shower complexes to the front line. In total, as part of a joint project between the Poroshenko Foundation and volunteers from the NGO Sprava Hromad, the military has already received three hundred mobile baths. On the front line, where normal living conditions are often only a dream, these trailers are extremely necessary. Especially now, in winter, when the rear is regularly left without electricity and hot water, says Poroshenko.



"Every morning, the country recovers from daily shelling and the level of corruption in the government. The country is shocked by Mindichgate, shocked by the government's inadequate response to the NABU investigation. Ukrainians have the right to ask questions that concern them and demand answers. In particular: who stole money from the Armed Forces," Poroshenko wrote on social media. In his opinion, it is not enough to simply remove those involved in corruption schemes from their positions — the guilty must be held accountable.



‘The authorities are burning money to buy votes in the elections, while the state should be financing the army. Unlike them, the Poroshenko Foundation and the NGO ’Sprava Hromad" continue to take care of the soldiers — they have prepared six new laundry and shower complexes for the Armed Forces. More than 220 million hryvnias have already been spent on this project. One of these bathhouses is the fourth hundredth complex, which means that about 200,000 soldiers will be able to use them," notes the fifth President.



"This programme is about treating military personnel humanely. After hellish battles or service in cold trenches, being able to take a shower or wash your clothes is something that lifts your spirits and motivation. Tomorrow, new complexes will be sent to the Special Operations Forces, engineers and paratroopers. And we will continue to work on strengthening the army," Poroshenko writes.

‘We are waiting for answers from the authorities. It's time for a reset. Return the constitutional powers to parliament. And finally, create a government of national unity,’ Petro Poroshenko urged.

Since the start of the full-scale invasion, the Poroshenko Foundation, together with volunteers, has been manufacturing and delivering laundry and shower complexes to the front line to provide comfortable conditions for soldiers who are taking a short break from the front. Specially equipped trailers are equipped with showers, two washing machines and two dryers. Water is heated to 40 degrees in 20 minutes using solid fuel, and there is also a generator for electrical appliances. Such a ‘trailer’ can be transported to a location convenient for the military.