Interfax-Ukraine
Press Releases
20:30 01.12.2025

Poroshenko sends six more laundry and shower complexes to the front line

3 min read
Poroshenko sends six more laundry and shower complexes to the front line
Photo: https://eurosolidarity.org/2025/12/01

The leader of European Solidarity, Ukrainian MP Petro Poroshenko, is sending six new laundry and shower complexes to the front line. In total, as part of a joint project between the Poroshenko Foundation and volunteers from the NGO Sprava Hromad, the military has already received three hundred mobile baths. On the front line, where normal living conditions are often only a dream, these trailers are extremely necessary. Especially now, in winter, when the rear is regularly left without electricity and hot water, says Poroshenko.


"Every morning, the country recovers from daily shelling and the level of corruption in the government. The country is shocked by Mindichgate, shocked by the government's inadequate response to the NABU investigation. Ukrainians have the right to ask questions that concern them and demand answers. In particular: who stole money from the Armed Forces," Poroshenko wrote on social media. In his opinion, it is not enough to simply remove those involved in corruption schemes from their positions — the guilty must be held accountable. 


‘The authorities are burning money to buy votes in the elections, while the state should be financing the army. Unlike them, the Poroshenko Foundation and the NGO ’Sprava Hromad" continue to take care of the soldiers — they have prepared six new laundry and shower complexes for the Armed Forces. More than 220 million hryvnias have already been spent on this project. One of these bathhouses is the fourth hundredth complex, which means that about 200,000 soldiers will be able to use them," notes the fifth President.


"This programme is about treating military personnel humanely. After hellish battles or service in cold trenches, being able to take a shower or wash your clothes is something that lifts your spirits and motivation. Tomorrow, new complexes will be sent to the Special Operations Forces, engineers and paratroopers. And we will continue to work on strengthening the army," Poroshenko writes. 

‘We are waiting for answers from the authorities. It's time for a reset. Return the constitutional powers to parliament. And finally, create a government of national unity,’ Petro Poroshenko urged.

Since the start of the full-scale invasion, the Poroshenko Foundation, together with volunteers, has been manufacturing and delivering laundry and shower complexes to the front line to provide comfortable conditions for soldiers who are taking a short break from the front. Specially equipped trailers are equipped with showers, two washing machines and two dryers. Water is heated to 40 degrees in 20 minutes using solid fuel, and there is also a generator for electrical appliances. Such a ‘trailer’ can be transported to a location convenient for the military. 

Tags: #mobile_baths #european_solidarity #poroshenko_foundation #poroshenko

MORE ABOUT

19:30 01.12.2025
European Solidarity to continue blocking rostrum at Rada session – faction co-chair

European Solidarity to continue blocking rostrum at Rada session – faction co-chair

17:07 29.11.2025
Poroshenko handed over "Ai-Petri" systems to National Guard units to protect critical infrastructure

Poroshenko handed over "Ai-Petri" systems to National Guard units to protect critical infrastructure

20:12 28.11.2025
Poroshenko on Yermak's resignation: Unity, new pro-European coalition, new professional govt needed

Poroshenko on Yermak's resignation: Unity, new pro-European coalition, new professional govt needed

15:50 28.11.2025
Eurosolidarity demands immediate convening of Verkhovna Rada

Eurosolidarity demands immediate convening of Verkhovna Rada

19:31 27.11.2025
European Solidarity insists on president's meeting with all factions, exclusion of compromised figures from 'peace agreement' group

European Solidarity insists on president's meeting with all factions, exclusion of compromised figures from 'peace agreement' group

12:15 27.11.2025
Peace cannot be built on legalized aggression: Poroshenko at extraordinary EPP summit

Peace cannot be built on legalized aggression: Poroshenko at extraordinary EPP summit

10:02 26.11.2025
Poroshenko donates more than 500 generators to military

Poroshenko donates more than 500 generators to military

21:21 25.11.2025
European Solidarity urges Batkivshchyna to unite in restoring parliamentary subjectivity

European Solidarity urges Batkivshchyna to unite in restoring parliamentary subjectivity

17:40 24.11.2025
Poroshenko holds urgent consultations with EPP President Weber on plans to end war

Poroshenko holds urgent consultations with EPP President Weber on plans to end war

10:25 24.11.2025
Russian plan unacceptable in any form – European Solidarity

Russian plan unacceptable in any form – European Solidarity

HOT NEWS

Is your diet not working? It could mean Prediabetes

Interfax-Ukraine launches updated access system to its services

Interfax-Ukraine has become the official representative of Dun & Bradstreet in the Ukrainian market

Support for children's education in the Ukrainian online school

On Holding Press Conferences at Interfax-Ukraine amid Restrictive Measures due to COVID-19 Pandemic

LATEST

The 11th Kyiv Security Forum for Youth will be held on December 5: GEN W²: CODING THE FUTURE

The 8th Mental Health Center of the RETURNING Network Has Started Operating in Chernihiv

The 5th Ukrainian Construction Congress was held at Parkovy

European focus on Ukraine’s wind power: Austrian delegation studies Zakarpattia’s model of energy resilience

Reality Through Art: Fanny Lechevalier’s Exhibition Supported by the Solidarity Charitable Foundation in Lviv

The 5th Ukrainian Construction Congress will take place on November 21 in Kyiv

We can create a future where energy is not only accessible but also smart - Schneider Electric CEO

The “Difficult Cases 2.0” conference will be held in Uzhhorod

Poroshenko sent nine hundred winter tyres to the front line

Collective Stand “Made in Kyiv” at the International Exhibition Matelec 2025 in Madrid

AD
AD