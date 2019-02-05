Facts

10:56 05.02.2019

Russia-led forces mount eight attacks

1 min read
Russia-led forces mount eight attacks

 Russia's hybrid military forces mounted eight attacks on Ukrainian army positions in Donbas in the past 24 hours, with one Ukrainian soldier reported as killed in action and another one wounded.

"One Ukrainian soldier was killed and another one was wounded in the past day. According to intelligence reports, six occupiers were killed and another four were wounded," JFO's press center said.

Russia-led forces fired from 82-mm mortars, grenade launchers of various types, heavy machine guns, and small arms, attacking the Ukrainian defenders of the villages of Opytne, Nevelske, Vilny, Krymske, and Novoluhanske.

"Since Tuesday midnight, Russian-led forces haven't attacked Ukrainian positions yet," JFO HQ said.

Tags: #donbas #russia #kia #jfo #wia
Interfax-Ukraine
