Yatsenyuk advocates successful participation of People's Front in parliamentary election campaign

Leader of People's Front party Arseniy Yatsenyuk has said that his political force counts on victory in the parliamentary election in 2019 and he will not participate in the presidential race.

"I ask to support my decision... We are going to win the elections to the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine, we are going to form a new government," he said, speaking at the congress of the People's Front in Kyiv on Saturday.

Yatsenyuk said that he knew the party's position about the necessity to participate in the presidential elections. "I thought about it for a long time. This is a complicated decision, and it cannot be taken from the point of view of emotions or political conditions... Today we are sufficiently high up to win the presidential election in 2019," he said.