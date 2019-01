Boiko becomes 13th candidate for presidency of Ukraine

One of the founders of the Opposition Platform - For Life, Deputy of Ukraine Yuriy Boiko has been registered as a presidential candidate of Ukraine.

The corresponding decision was made at a meeting of the Central Election Commission of Ukraine on Tuesday, an Interfax-Ukraine correspondent reported.

Thus, the CEC has already registered 13 candidates for the presidential elections in Ukraine on March 31, 2019.