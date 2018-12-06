Facts

18:05 06.12.2018

Mogherini pledges to provide more aid to Ukraine

 EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Federica Mogherini has met Ukrainian Foreign Minister Pavlo Klimkin on the sidelines of the 25th meeting of the OSCE Ministerial Council in Milan to discuss the incident near the Kerch Strait with him, the European External Action Service said in Brussels.

"The two exchanged on the latest situation in the Azov Sea, including the state of play of the seized Ukrainian vessels and their detained crew. The EU is looking into ways to increase support to the regions of south-east Ukraine, which are economically affected by the hindered access to the Ukrainian ports through the Kerch Strait by Russia," a communique released in Brussels on Thursday reads.

Meanwhile, Klimkin "informed of the measures taken by Ukraine, including the introduction of the Martial Law and its scope."

Mogherini reaffirmed "the European Union's continued condemnation of the illegal annexation of Crimea and Sevastopol by the Russian Federation and the continued full support to Ukraine's territorial integrity and sovereignty." She also assured the Ukrainian interlocutor that the EU continues to support the ongoing reform agenda.

Their meeting came ahead of the Foreign Affairs Council, at which the EU foreign ministers, with the participation of Foreign Minister Klimkin, will discuss the increase of tensions in the Azov Sea, on December 10.

Tags: #eu #mogherini
