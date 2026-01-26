Next trilateral meeting expected for Sunday, Feb 1 – Zelenskyy

A new meeting of the Ukrainian, American, and Russian negotiating teams is tentatively scheduled for Sunday, February 1. Ukraine will be as prepared as possible, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced.

"Earlier we discussed that the teams would meet again on Sunday. It would be good if we could expedite this meeting. Ukraine will be as prepared as possible on all issues that need to be discussed and agreed upon," Zelenskyy said in his Monday evening address.Президент наголосив, що Україна завжди є і буде на стороні миру, і війна досі триває лише через РФ.

The President emphasized that Ukraine has always been and will always be on the side of peace, and the war continues only because of Russia.

"We need real results from diplomacy. We need to avoid the impression that the Russians are using the negotiation process for a very cynical, harsh purpose – postponing new measures of pressure on Russia that could work. And pressure is necessary," Zelenskyy emphasized.