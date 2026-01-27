Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
19:09 27.01.2026

Sybiha says Zelenskyy ready to meet with Putin

Sybiha says Zelenskyy ready to meet with Putin
Photo: https://t.me/Ukraine_MFA

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy is ready to meet with Vladimir Putin to resolve territorial issues and control over Zaporizhia nuclear power plant in the occupied city of Enerhodar, Zaporizhia region, country's Foreign Minister Andriy Sybiha has said.

"It is precisely to resolve them [the issues of territories and Zaporizhia nuclear power plant] that the president is ready to meet with Putin and discuss this," he said in an interview with European Pravda.

However, Sybiha said he does not see the need for his meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

