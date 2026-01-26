Drones hit nearly 820,000 enemy targets in 2025 – Zelenskyy

Photo: https://t.me/V_Zelenskiy_official

Over the last year, Ukrainian drones hit almost 820,000 enemy targets, as of today, more than 80% of such targets are destroyed by drones, most of them domestically produced, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said.

"Today, more than 80% of enemy targets are destroyed by drones. The absolute majority are domestic drones. It is very pleasing that these are Ukrainian-made drones. In the past year alone, 819,737 targets were hit by drones," Zelenskyy said at the Drone Army 2025 event in Kyiv on Monday.

The president said Ukraine clearly records every impression.

He also recalled the bonus system of electronic points, which works to scale the results of defense.

Zelenskyy also said that in December 2025, Ukrainian units destroyed 35,000 Russian occupiers. "Over the ten years of the war in Afghanistan, the Soviet army lost half as much as the Russians lost in one month of this war," the president said.