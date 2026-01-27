Ukrainian side works on document on post-war reconstruction – Zelenskyy

Photo: President's Office / www.president.gov.ua

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported on work on a project on post-war reconstruction of Ukraine, in which partners will be involved.

"There is sincere interest from partners who are in negotiations with America and the Russian side. Our teams are working actively – today, we, government officials and the team of the President's Office, were working on a document on reconstruction. I hope that our partners have the same attitude to the tasks. Clear security guarantees for Ukraine and all of Europe, absolutely clear obligations and opportunities for the reconstruction of Ukraine and, of course, real opportunities to end this war with dignity," Zelenskyy said in an evening video address on Tuesday.