Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
19:47 26.01.2026

France to invite President Zelenskyy to G7 summit in June – Ambassador Veyssière

Photo: Photo provided by the Embassy of France

Ukraine will be a key topic during the French presidency of G7, so a number of events are planned, including an invitation to the Ukrainian leader to the summit in June, Ambassador of the French Republic to Ukraine Gaël Veyssière has said.

"For France, Ukraine is very important throughout our G7 presidency. We’ve already decided that we will invite President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to the G7 leaders' summit, and so on. But beyond that, we want to stay very focused and dedicated to the energy sector," Veyssière said in an exclusive interview with Interfax-Ukraine.

According to him, everything that "the G7 can do to support Ukraine, the French chair will be strongly committed to pushing it forward."

The ambassador also assured of Ukraine's priority during France's presidency of the G7.

"Yes, Ukraine will be a very key topic for our presidency. Absolutely," Veyssière said.

As reported, in 2026 the summit of the Group of Seven (G7) will be held in France, namely in the Haute-Savoie department in the city of Evian. The meeting will last from June 15 to 17.

