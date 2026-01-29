Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
18:28 29.01.2026

Polish govt first batch of 400 generators delivered to Kyiv

Photo: The Embassy of the Republic of Poland in Kyiv

The Strategic Reserves Agency (RARS) of the Polish government has sent the first batch of announced generators for Ukraine as part of assistance to overcome the consequences of Russian shelling, the Embassy of the Republic of Poland in Kyiv has said on Thursday.

"The first batch of generators sent by RARS is already in Kyiv. Charge d’Affaires of Poland in Ukraine Piotr Lukasiewicz today officially handed them over to Deputy Prime Minister Oleksiy Kuleba and Head of Kyiv Regional Administration Mykola Kalashnyk," the embassy said in a statemement on the X social network.

As reported, last week Lukasiewicz announced the arrival of 400 generators of various types from Polish government stocks from Poland to Kyiv.

It was also previously reported that over PLN 5 million (over $1 million) have already been raised as part of a nationwide Polish fundraising campaign for generators for Ukraine called "Heat from Poland for Kyiv." The campaign was organized by the Polish foundation "Stand with Ukraine."

