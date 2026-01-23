Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
20:54 23.01.2026

Zelenskyy, Fedorov discuss AFU personnel issues, acceleration of missile logistics for air defense

2 min read
Photo: @V_Zelenskiy_official Telegram

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy discussed with Minister of Defense of Ukraine Mykhailo Fedorov personnel changes in the defense department, in particular, in the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU).

"We also talked with the minister about personnel issues, and not only in the ministry, but in the branches of the forces, in particular in the Air Force. It is good that interaction within the Air Force and analysis of the circumstances of hits is becoming more. Conclusions are very much needed so that the system becomes more effective," Zelenskyy said in an evening video address on Friday, without specifying details.

The president also announced that he had instructed "our team to work out our agreements with our partners on air defense missiles as quickly and in as much detail as possible." "Yesterday there was a positive signal in a conversation with President Trump on the RAS-3 Patriot missiles, now we need a positive signal here in Ukraine – in real supplies for our sky defenders. Logistics must be accelerated as much as possible," the head of state said.

Fedorov reported to Zelenskyy on the "nuances of the situation on the front" and Ukrainian technology responses. "I thank every unit that is defending our Ukrainian positions and significantly increasing the technological component. The level of Russian losses in December is 35 thousand, this is very serious," the president said.

