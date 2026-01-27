Zelenskyy, Starmer discuss energy support, ongoing diplomatic work

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy had a call with Prime Minister of Great Britain Keir Starmer, during which they discussed diplomatic work, in particular, the Ukrainian-U.S.-Russian negotiations in Abu Dhabi.

As reported on the presidential website on Tuesday, Zelenskyy said the meetings in the United Arab Emirates were constructive, and the dialogue will be continued this week. According to the president, Ukraine wants to end this war as soon as possible, is ready to work 24/7 to achieve a decent peace, and the same readiness should be on the part of Russia.

"Not attacks on Ukrainian energy and attempts to leave people without light and heat, but real steps to stop the bloodshed," the head of state said.

He thanked Starmer for the energy support packages: "we appreciate the decisions already made and hope that our discussions on strengthening air defense will also bring results."

As noted in the report, the leaders have a common position on the importance of increasing pressure on Russia and uniting all international efforts to end the war, where China, in particular, can play a significant role.