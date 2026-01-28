Slovak PM describes Trump's mental state as 'dangerous' - media

Photo: https://www.facebook.com/robertficosk

Slovak Prime Minister Robert Fico has described US President Donald Trump's mental state as "dangerous" after meeting him at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida on January 17, Politico reported, citing sources.

"The Slovak prime minister made his remarks in a separate informal huddle between some leaders and chief EU officials rather than during the formal roundtable talks, the diplomats said. While none of the diplomats who spoke to POLITICO were present, individual leaders briefed them separately on the content of the conversation shortly after it," the publication reported on its website on Wednesday.

The publication notes that the Slovak prime minister is one of the few EU leaders who often supports Trump's position on Europe's weaknesses. He was concerned about the US president's "mental state."

He used the word "dangerous" to describe how Trump appeared during their in-person meeting at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida on January 17.