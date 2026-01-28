Russia's actions have nothing to do with negotiation process – MP Klympush-Tsintsadze

Photo: https://eurosolidarity.org/2025/08/05

The actions of the Russian Federation have little in common with the real negotiation process, believes Ivanna Klympush-Tsintsadze, the Member of Parliament of Ukraine, the Head of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Ukraine's Integration into the European Union (European Solidarity faction).

"A new round of trilateral negotiations between the Ukrainian, American and Russian delegations is due to take place at the end of the week. But for some reason, the fact that the Russian Federation, with its brazen inhuman shelling during the first trilateral meeting in Abu Dhabi, has once again shown its negotiating tactics - how it sees the negotiations, namely, as it seems to it, by forcing Ukrainian society to capitulate, has been completely ignored. Against this background, it is rather strange to see reports that the previous round of negotiations was constructive and productive. In my opinion, Russia's actions definitely have little in common with the real negotiation process," Klympush-Tsintsadze said in a comment to the Interfax-Ukraine agency on Wednesday.

According to the MP, it is also questionable that the Russian negotiators have a real mandate to make any decisions and act accordingly in two directions: presenting their position and listening to the position of others. According to Klympush-Tsintsadze, the current discussions in the Kremlin are probably more about what new demands they will put forward during the next meeting in Abu Dhabi, rather than what concessions they are ready to make.

"I am cautious and quite skeptical about the possibility of reaching real agreements on ending the war during these talks that are currently taking place. It looks like the Russian Federation, by its presence at the so-called negotiations, is simply trying to demonstrate that it is ready for some discussions. Although, in my opinion, its behavior in the military sphere shows the exact opposite, that, apart from achieving its most ambitious goals, Russia is not ready for any compromises and meaningful discussions," the head of the committee emphasized.

Klympush-Tsintsadze emphasized that the Russian Federation understands only the language of force, so "we must now work a lot with colleagues in European countries, try to work with various stakeholders in the United States, insisting on the application of coercion to Russia both in terms of sanctions and in terms of providing Ukraine with military capabilities both for defense and for attacks on military targets on the aggressor's territory in order to force it to make peace." According to the MP, the expectation that peace is just around the corner is demobilizing for Ukrainian society and, unfortunately, an excuse for some countries, including Europe, not to strengthen their defense capabilities, not to increase the production of weapons that Ukraine urgently needs, and to wait for this moment. "Our message to all partners should be that Ukraine's military capability should be strengthened as much as possible. This, of course, also applies to work within the state - our military industry, internal military, economic and psychological mobilization," Klympush-Tsintsadze noted.