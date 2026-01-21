Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
17:46 21.01.2026

Trump: Zelenskyy and Putin’s enormous hatred, but deal may be inevitable if they aren’t foolish

Trump: Zelenskyy and Putin’s enormous hatred, but deal may be inevitable if they aren’t foolish
US President Donald Trump said that the war between Ukraine and Russia is close to ending, and stressed that "there is enormous hatred" between President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin.

He said that regarding Ukraine and Russia, there was enormous hatred between President Zelenskyy and President Putin, which he described as harmful and unhelpful for reaching a settlement. Speaking at the World Economic Forum in Davos on Wednesday, he added that experience in negotiations shows that the hatred was abnormal.

