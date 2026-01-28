Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
13:47 28.01.2026

France joins the Cultural Resilience Alliance - Berezhna

2 min read
Photo: ttps://www.facebook.com

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Culture of Ukraine Tetiana Berezhna agreed with the Minister of Culture of the French Republic Rashida Dati on France's accession to the Alliance for Cultural Resilience.

"France is joining the Alliance for Cultural Resilience. This was agreed with the Minister of Culture of the French Republic Rashida Dati during a meeting in Paris. We discussed strengthening cooperation between Ukraine and France, coordinating international efforts to protect and restore Ukrainian cultural heritage, as well as developing professional education, exchanges and restoration programs," Berezhna wrote on Facebook during a working visit to France.

The Deputy Prime Minister also presented the Ukrainian Cultural Heritage Foundation (UCHF) to international partners and discussed potential options for France's participation in the UCHF.

Among other things, Berezhna discussed with the European Union Commissioner for Intergenerational Justice, Youth, Culture and Sport Glenn Micallef and the leadership of ALIPH Bariza Chiari the "Culture Compass" initiative, aimed at strategically harmonizing cultural policy and strengthening coordination between EU member states.

As reported, in July 2025, the Ministry of Culture and partners at the Recovery 2025 Conference in Rome (Italy) presented new international instruments to support Ukrainian culture: the Cultural Resilience Alliance, the Heritage Fund of Ukraine and Team Europe Ukraine.

In early November, the second international conference "Cooperation for Sustainability" was held in Copenhagen (Denmark), at which the mechanism of the functioning of the Ukrainian Cultural Heritage Fund was presented. Following the results of the Conference, Denmark, the Netherlands, Poland and the United Kingdom announced that they would invest EUR3 million in the newly created Ukrainian Cultural Heritage Fund. In December, Berezhna reported that the Ukrainian Cultural Heritage Fund had already raised over EUR 4 million in international support.

Tags: #berezhna

