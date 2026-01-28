Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
10:17 28.01.2026

HACC overturns acquittal of state-owned enterprise head convicted of abuse in road construction in Poltava region

3 min read
HACC overturns acquittal of state-owned enterprise head convicted of abuse in road construction in Poltava region

The Appellate Chamber of the High Anti-Corruption Court (HACC) at its meeting on January 27 partially satisfied the appeal of the prosecutor of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAРО), overturned the verdict of the HACC dated June 27, 2024, and adopted a new verdict, which found the head of one of the state-owned enterprises in Poltava region guilty of misusing almost UAH 29 million allocated for road construction in the region.

"At the end of 2018, the head of an enterprise specializing in road repair, at his own discretion, contrary to the requirements of the Law of Ukraine On Public Procurement, concluded contracts with private firms for the development of design and estimate documentation for the overhaul of local public roads. However, the use of the specified funds under the contracts did not correspond to the directions provided for by the Budget Code of Ukraine. As a result, almost UAH 29 million was used for purposes other than their intended purpose," the SAPO said on its Telegram channel on Wednesday.

At the same time, the design documentation was not used in its original form - the enterprise was subsequently forced to order its corrections for additional funds. "In addition, it turned out that the cost of work under the concluded contracts was overstated. These abuses by the head of the state enterprise, according to the expert's conclusion, caused losses to the state represented by the state enterprise in the amount of more than UAH 5.5 million," the report says.

The court sentenced him to two years of service restriction with deduction of 20% of the amount of cash benefits to the state income, with deprivation of the right to hold positions and engage in activities related to organizational and managerial and administrative and economic functions at enterprises, institutions and organizations of state and municipal ownership, for a period of 2 years.

At the same time, on the basis of Clause 3, Part 1, Article 373 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine, the court acquitted the person of committing a crime stipulated by Part 2, Article 364 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, due to the absence of all elements of the criminal offense in the act, in particular the objective side.

"The decision of the Administrative Court of the Supreme Court of Justice enters into force from the moment of its proclamation and may be appealed to the Supreme Court," the SAPO reported.

Tags: #hacc

MORE ABOUT

14:14 21.01.2026
HACC does arrest funds in Tymoshenko's account, but property seized during search - Suspilne

HACC does arrest funds in Tymoshenko's account, but property seized during search - Suspilne

18:06 20.01.2026
Ukrainian court sentences Yanukovych in absentia to 15 years for seizure of Sukholuchchia lands

Ukrainian court sentences Yanukovych in absentia to 15 years for seizure of Sukholuchchia lands

12:46 19.01.2026
Lawyer caught inciting bribery of PGO prosecutor sentenced to 4.5 years in prison – SAPO

Lawyer caught inciting bribery of PGO prosecutor sentenced to 4.5 years in prison – SAPO

11:35 19.01.2026
HACC mulls arresting property of Batkivshchyna leader Tymoshenko

HACC mulls arresting property of Batkivshchyna leader Tymoshenko

11:19 14.01.2026
Ex-rector of Donetsk Medical University sentenced to 9 years in prison - HACC

Ex-rector of Donetsk Medical University sentenced to 9 years in prison - HACC

11:17 02.01.2026
High Anti-Corruption Court sets bail for Ukrainian MPs suspected of receiving undue benefits

High Anti-Corruption Court sets bail for Ukrainian MPs suspected of receiving undue benefits

19:00 26.12.2025
High Anti-Corruption Court extends pretrial investigation in Energoatom case until Aug 10, 2026

High Anti-Corruption Court extends pretrial investigation in Energoatom case until Aug 10, 2026

15:48 17.12.2025
Chernyshov's procedural obligations extended for 2 months

Chernyshov's procedural obligations extended for 2 months

14:26 16.12.2025
Ukraine’s Justice Ministry seeks recovery of 25% stake in Kriukov Car Building Works from Russian citizen

Ukraine’s Justice Ministry seeks recovery of 25% stake in Kriukov Car Building Works from Russian citizen

10:10 09.12.2025
Ukrainian court determines custody status for assistant to MP Skorokhod setting UAH 1.514 mln bail

Ukrainian court determines custody status for assistant to MP Skorokhod setting UAH 1.514 mln bail

HOT NEWS

Ukraine neutralizes 103 of 146 UAVs overnight, hits at 22 locations – Air Force

Emergency power outages introduced in some regions of Ukraine – Ukrenergo

Three people killed, two injured as UAV hits passenger train in Kharkiv region

EU delivers 76 emergency generators to Ukraine

At least two injured in attack on passenger train in Kharkiv region – Kuleba

LATEST

Ukrainian Railways lowers flags at stations in memory of passengers killed in attack on passenger train

Number of police patrols increased in Kyiv – Interior Minister Klymenko

AFU General Staff reports strike on Russian UAV facility, control point

Russia's actions have nothing to do with negotiation process – MP Klympush-Tsintsadze

Slovak PM describes Trump's mental state as 'dangerous' - media

SBU hits 15 Russian aircraft at five enemy airfields over in 2025

Poroshenko discusses with Marta Kos ways to accelerate Ukraine's European integration

Multidisciplinary groups to help vulnerable groups have started working in Desniansky district of Kyiv - Ministry of Social Policy

Russian drones hit Odesa port, damages hangars and locomotive – Kuleba

Deputy Head of Presidential Office discusses connecting cogeneration capacity to Ukraine's power grid with regional leaders

AD
AD