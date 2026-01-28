Number of police patrols increased in Kyiv – Interior Minister Klymenko

Photo: @V_Zelenskiy_official Telegram

The number of National Police patrols in Kyiv has increased by 30%, they maintain order, regulate traffic at intersections without traffic lights and help people find the nearest heating points, said the Minister of Internal Affairs of Ukraine Ihor Klymenko.

"Now more than 1,200 police officers are on duty every day in more than 450 patrols. Police officers have loudspeakers and additionally, during patrols, they announce to people about the opportunity to warm up at fire stations or report an air raid alert," the minister is quoted as saying in the telegram channel of the National Police of Ukraine.

The minister noted that currently critical infrastructure facilities, places of liquidation of the consequences of shelling, as well as fire stations and heating points are under increased police protection.

He added that despite changes in curfew rules and an increase in the number of people and transport at night, no surge in crime has been recorded.