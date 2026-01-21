Trump: War in Ukraine would not have started if 2020 U.S. presidential election had not been rigged

U.S. President Donald Trump claims that the war in Ukraine "would never have started if the 2020 U.S. presidential election had not been rigged."

Trump said the United States was thousands of miles away, separated by a vast ocean, and that the war was one that should never have started and would not have begun if the 2020 U.S. presidential election had not been rigged. He made the remarks during an address at the World Economic Forum in Davos on Tuesday.

According to Trump, people would soon be held accountable for what they had done. He added that this was likely sensational news, but said it should be, arguing that election fraud must not be allowed.