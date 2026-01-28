Russian drones hit Odesa port, damages hangars and locomotive – Kuleba

Photo: https://t.me/ampu_uspa

Russia last night struck a port in the Odessa region with drones - logistics elements were destroyed, hangars, a locomotive, and production buildings were damaged, said Deputy Prime Minister for the Reconstruction of Ukraine - Minister of Community and Territorial Development of Ukraine Oleksiy Kuleba has said. .

"In the Odesa region, a Russian UAV hit the port, logistics elements were destroyed, hangars, a locomotive, and production buildings were damaged. A fire broke out. The liquidation of the damage by emergency services and port workers is ongoing," he said on Telegram on Wednesday morning.

Earlier, Odesa regional military administration Oleh Kiper said that as a result of the enemy's night attack on the region, there were three victims. One person was hospitalized, the others were provided with assistance on the spot.

According to him, the attack damaged a private residential building, administrative and warehouse buildings, cars, as well as port infrastructure and buildings on the territory of an Orthodox monastery.