Interfax-Ukraine
Facts
10:33 28.01.2026

Poroshenko discusses with Marta Kos ways to accelerate Ukraine's European integration

2 min read
Photo: https://eurosolidarity.org/2026/01/27

Ukrainian MP and leader of the European Solidarity party Petro Poroshenko has discussed with EU Commissioner for Enlargement Marta Kos the prospects and pressing issues of the negotiation process on Ukraine's accession to the European Union.

"We discussed in detail the initiative for Ukraine's limited membership in the EU and the substantive content of the regulation on allocating a loan to Ukraine in the amount of 90 billion euros for military needs and budget support purposes for Ukraine," Poroshenko wrote on Facebook.

According to him, the opening of the "Fundamentals" negotiation cluster was discussed with an increased focus on the state of democracy and the functioning of democratic institutions in Ukraine, "the rule of law and the fight against corruption, respect for multi-party pluralism, freedom of speech, and the rights of the opposition."

"In this context, we discussed the status and problems of implementing the plan of priority reforms in the area of the rule of law in accordance with the Joint Statement of EU Commissioner Marta Kos and Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine Taras Kachka. We discussed the initiative of the Ukrainian authorities to prepare a draft law on the specifics of holding elections, as well as the priorities of legislative support for Ukraine's European integration," Poroshenko noted.

